Smith, Sanju and Tewatia drowns Punjab in a downpour of sixes…

Sharjah: The Rajasthan Royals got off to a good start as they chased down a 224-run target against Kings XI Punjab in the IPL. Captain Steve Smith and Sanju Samson, who scored half-centuries, gave Rajasthan a good start.

After losing Jose Buttler for 19, Smith and Sanju put on 81 runs in patnership for the second wicket. Smith, who hit 50 off 27 balls, including two sixes and seven fours, was dismissed by James Neesham. Earlier, Punjab lost the toss and opted to bat first. Punjab scored 223 for two in 20 overs. Mayank Agarwal’s and KL Rahul’s half – century helped Punjab reach the big score.

Mayank hit 106 off 50 balls with seven sixes and 10 fours. The duo put on 183 for the opening wicket in 16.3 overs. Both were attacking the Rajasthan bowlers from the start. All the batsmen of Rajasthan knew the heat of their bat well. Mayank Agarwal was the most dangerous among them.

Rahul, who hit 69 off 54 balls, including a six and seven fours, was dismissed in the 18th over. Glenn Maxwell and Nicholas Puran put on 223 for the loss of two wickets.