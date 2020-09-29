” Jaswant Singh will be remembered for his lasting contributions to the US-India partnership”: US condoles death of Jaswant Singh

The US administration has paid tribute to the former Union Minister Jaswant Singh. The US government has said that Jaswant Singh will be remembered for his lasting contribution towards strengthening the Indo-US partnership.

“A distinguished cabinet minister, parliamentarian and soldier, Jaswant Singh will be remembered for his service to the Indian Republic and his lasting contributions to the US-India partnership,” the South and Central Asia Bureau of the US State Department tweeted.

“Extraordinary man, wise and principled servant for his country and the world, brave soldier, honorable statesman, diplomat of finesse and effectiveness, author of wide scope, proud, loved, and loving husband and father, and friend,” Strobe Talbott, a former Deputy Secretary of State tweeted.

Jaswant Singh died on September 27 following a long spell of illness. He was 82.