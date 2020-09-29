‘MowTender’; A lawnmower turned into a bar-tender!!! Watch video

If you are too lazy to get up from your relaxed position and walk all the way to the kitchen to grab a drink from the fridge, there was a way to get your favorite drink without having to walk all the way to your fridge? Well, that’s exactly what a tech-savvy guy with a liking for chilled drinks has managed to figure out.

Matt Benedetto has created something ‘revolutionary’ out of a device that is not even remotely connected to drinks. He made some changes to his lawnmower that enabled it to carry drinks around just like a bar-tender. Benedetto calls it a ‘MowTender’, performs dual tasks of transporting drinks and cutting grass. The automated device is actually just a simple wireless lawnmower. He made only basic changes to the lawnmower in order to make it more functional. He added a shaft to the base that holds up a shelf. Although the invention has received