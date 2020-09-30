Facebook gone nuts for $85 Bunnings BBQ…Know Why!!!

Australia: A barbecue from Bunnings Warehouse has become so popular that more than 5,000 fans have gathered in Facebook. The $84.90 Jumbuck Novo Mini Spit Charcoal Roaster has a battery-operated grill that’s ideal for slow cooking meat and can hold 15 kilos of meat at a time.

Matt Jackson, who refers to himself as ‘Mr Crackleman’, created the Jumbuck Mini Spit group in facebook with two friends and describes their community as ‘a group of people who share the common love of cooking a piece of meat on the $85-dollar Bunnings mini spit’. ‘Nothing more nothing less,’ he wrote as the group description. The Jumbuck Small Novo Spit Charcoal Roaster has a powerful and reliable battery operated unit that is easy to operate and clean. The rotisserie height can be easily adjusted to best grill your feast. It’s compact design also allows easy portability.

Fans say about the roaster as: ‘I have been blown away with how well this thing cooks. Battery life is amazing I’ve currently done 10+ cooks on the one set of batteries .’; ‘Greatest investment someone can make. The joy this piece of machinery brings is crazy.’; ‘We’ve has around three spits so far… mostly chicken but has done half lamb as well. Enough to feed 10-15 people easily. Awesome value.’;

The online community also welcomes vegetarians, as some customers who have purchased the barbecue use it to make roast pumpkin. The product can be purchased from Bunnings Warehouse stores and online.