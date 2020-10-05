RPF recovers newborn baby girl dumped in bushes

The Railway Protection Force personnel had recovered a newborn baby girl dumped in the bushes. The RPF personnel recovered the girl dumped in bushes behind platform number 1 of Katwa railway station in Purba Bardhaman district in West Bengal .

As per RPF, the RPF personnel were having patrol along the platform and hear the crying of the infant. After searched they found the baby girl who was dumped in the bushes. They informed this to station authorities and they arrived at the spot immediately and the new born baby was rescued and brought to Sadar Hospital, Katwa for treatment.

Also Read: Union government plans to divide west Bengal to form ‘ Gorkhaland’

The West Bengal police had started investigation on to identify the persons responsible for the abandonment of the newborn baby.