Concerned about mobile radiation? Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog Chairman is suggesting ‘Cow dung chip’!!! Know more

Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog (RKA) chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria on Monday unveiled a “chip” made of cow dung and claimed that it reduces radiation from mobile handsets. ‘Kamdhenu Deepawali Abhiyan’, which is aimed at promoting cow dung products said, “See, this is a radiation chip. You can keep it on your mobile. We have seen that if you keep this chip in your mobile, it reduces radiation significantly. If you want to avoid disease, then this is going to be used.” The “chip”, named Gausatva Kavach, is manufactured by Rajkot-based Shrijee Gaushala.

“You must have heard a few days ago that the actor Akshay Kumar… He has eaten cow dung. You can eat it. It’s medicine. But we have forgotten our science,” referring to the actor’s recent remarks that he drinks cow urine every day for “Ayurvedic” reasons. Displaying other products made from cow dung, he said, “Cow dung is anti-radiation, it protects all if you bring this home your place will become radiation-free… All this has been approved by science.” More than 500 gaushalas are manufacturing such anti-radiation chips. They are available for Rs 50-100 each. One person is exporting such chips to the US, where it is sold at about $10 each. These are not certified but tested. It can be tested in any laboratory, even in a college.