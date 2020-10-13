Johnson & Johnson pauses its vaccine trials….

Washington, United States: Johnson & Johnson said that its COVID-19 vaccine trials have been temporarily paused it had temporarily halted its participants had become sick.

“We have temporarily paused further dosing in all our Covid-19 vaccine candidate clinical trials, including the Phase 3 ENSEMBLE trial, due to an unexplained illness in a study participant,” the company said.

Johnson & Johnson was included in the short list of vaccine makers that have into late-stage of coronavirus human studies in the US. The company has since begun testing up to 60,000 volunteers. J&J said that serious adverse events are “an expected part of any clinical study, especially large studies.” Company guidelines allow them to pause the study to determine if SAE was related to the drug or whether they could resume the study.

The other countries where the trials were taking place are Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru and South Africa