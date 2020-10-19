Watch the latest video of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile test-fired

The Indian Navy on Monday successfully test-fired BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from indigenously-built stealth destroyer INS Chennai, hitting a target in the Arabian Seat. The missile hit the target successfully with pinpoint accuracy after performing high-level and extremely complex maneuvers. BrahMos as a “prime strike weapon” will ensure the warship’s invincibility by engaging naval surface targets as long ranges, the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) said. The test-firing of the BrahMos missile comes at a time India and China are locked in a bitter border standoff in eastern Ladakh. The highly versatile Brahmos has been jointly designed, developed, and produced by India and Russia.

#WATCH: BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was launched from indigenous naval warship INS Chennai in the Arabian Sea, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/tJkPc38rXL — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2020

Last month, another BrahMos supersonic cruise missile featuring Indian propulsion system, airframe, power supply and other major indigenous components, was successfully test-fired from ITR, Chandipur in Odisha. The missile was successfully test-fired for its full range of 290-km during the launch jointly conducted by DRDO and BrahMos Aerospace.