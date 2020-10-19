DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWSTechnology

Watch the latest video of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile test-fired

Oct 19, 2020, 11:36 pm IST

The Indian Navy on Monday successfully test-fired BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from indigenously-built stealth destroyer INS Chennai, hitting a target in the Arabian Seat.  The missile hit the target successfully with pinpoint accuracy after performing high-level and extremely complex maneuvers. BrahMos as a “prime strike weapon” will ensure the warship’s invincibility by engaging naval surface targets as long ranges, the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) said. The test-firing of the BrahMos missile comes at a time India and China are locked in a bitter border standoff in eastern Ladakh. The highly versatile Brahmos has been jointly designed, developed, and produced by India and Russia.

Last month, another BrahMos supersonic cruise missile featuring Indian propulsion system, airframe, power supply and other major indigenous components, was successfully test-fired from ITR, Chandipur in Odisha. The missile was successfully test-fired for its full range of 290-km during the launch jointly conducted by DRDO and BrahMos Aerospace.

