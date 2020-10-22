Religious chants as betting codes; International racket busted

An international betting racket was busted in a raid by a special team of Jaipur police, leading to the recovery of Rs 4.18 crore in cash and arrested two persons. Jai Mata di, Jai Govind dev Ji, Balaji Maharaj ki Jai, etc, may sound like common greetings or chants to seek divine blessings, but were being cleverly used to refer to WhatsApp groups and codes by some Rajasthan bookies.

Jaipur city police commissioner’s special team (CST), which cracked the case, claimed the bookies were using such nondescript codes and names during the betting operation to hoodwink the police and to ensure there was no leakage of suspicious information. “As the cricketing season is on, the CST team was collecting information on the organized gang involved in betting. In the past two weeks, two raids were done by the CST and local police, in which transaction details of crores of rupees were obtained. After further developing inputs obtained in the previous two operations, the CST team members, Dwarka Prasad and Rajesh Kumar, came to know that bookies, part of an international betting racket, were ready to disperse off crores of rupees earned so far during the ongoing cricket leagues,” said Anand Shrivastava, CP, Jaipur city police.

Acting on the tip-off, the CST and the local police raided a residential complex in Kotwali police station area and arrested two persons identified as Randheer Singh (45), a native of Rajkot district, and Kripal Singh Jodha alias Ankit Jodha (41), a native of Ajmer. Rs 41,880,500 in cash, two cash-teller machines, nine mobile phones, and a calculator was recovered from the possession of the accused. They were booked under Section 420 (cheating), 419 (cheating through personation), and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of the IT Act and Rajasthan Public Gambling Ordinance.