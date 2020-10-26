2 Killed, 1 injured as tractor hits motorcycle

2 men were killed and one other was injured as the motorcycle they were travelling had hit a tractor . The

accident took place in Bharatkoop Police Station area in the Jhansi-Mirzapur highway in Uttar Pradesh.

The deceased were identified as Amit aged 29 and Suresh aged 22. Vikram aged 25 was seriously injured and admitted to a hospital.

Also Read: Popular television actress arrested for buying drugs

The police had started investigation to nab the tractor driver. After preliminary investigation the police had said that the three men who travelled in the motorcycle were not wearing a helmet.

.