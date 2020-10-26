DH Latest NewsUttar PradeshLatest News

2 Killed, 1 injured as tractor hits motorcycle

Oct 26, 2020, 01:55 pm IST

2 men were killed and one other was injured as  the motorcycle they were travelling had hit a tractor . The
accident took place  in Bharatkoop Police Station area  in the Jhansi-Mirzapur highway  in Uttar Pradesh.

The deceased were identified as Amit aged 29   and Suresh  aged 22.  Vikram aged 25  was seriously injured and admitted to a hospital.

The police had started investigation to nab the tractor driver. After preliminary investigation the police had said that the three men who travelled in the motorcycle were not wearing  a helmet.

