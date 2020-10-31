India’s 1st-ever seaplane services in action today. Check its ticket cost, route, and other details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India’s first seaplane service in Gujarat on October 31. The service offers connectivity from the world’s tallest statue, a 182-meter statue of India’s first deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Kevadia colony to Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad. The seaplane service in Gujarat is expected to provide an impetus to the state’s tourism and the Regional Connectivity Scheme UDAN. Online bookings for India’s first-ever seaplane service began late Friday night. The service in the country will be operated by SpiceJet. Its seaplane service SpiceShuttle will operate multiple daily flights between the above-mentioned routes. “The one-of-a-kind seaplane that will give flight to a million dreams made its way to Kevadia (Statue of Unity) at 12.30 pm yesterday from the Maldives. In the next few days, it will undergo extensive trials, following which it will be all set to take off, starting October 31st, 2020,” Spice Shuttle tweeted.

What is a seaplane?

Seaplanes are typically fixed-wing aircraft with a much fewer number of seats and can take off from, and land on, water.

Route

The seaplane will connect Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad to Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Narmada district

Ticket price

The Twin Otter 300 seaplane leased by Spicejet will be able to accommodate 12 passengers at the cost of Rs 4,800 per person. The ticket price would be around Rs 4,800 per person.

Four flights a day

There will be per day four flights a day (four arrival and four departures).