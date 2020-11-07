“Funds are coming from the Arab nations to spread the concept of ‘love jihad’ in India”; Vishva Hindu Parishad member

Lucknow: Vishva Hindu Parishad member Sadhvi Prachi has recently come up with controversial claims. As per the VHP leader, funds are coming from the Arab nations to spread the concept of ‘love jihad’ in India. Prachi has claimed that Rs 10-25 lakh is given for daughters of Brahmin, Vaishya, and Shudra for the purpose of ‘love jihad’.

Her claims were condemned by the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad. Mahant Narendra Giri, the head of the apex body of Hindu saints and seers, said Sadhvi Prachi should refrain from giving such provocative statements. However, he added that if there will be an action, there will be a reaction. Expressing her views on ‘love jihad’, Sadhvi Prachi has said that those found guilty should be hanged till death in public places. The killing of college student Nikita Tomar in Haryana’s Ballabhgarh has stirred the debate on ‘love jihad’. On October 26, the 21-year-old was shot dead by a man, identified as Tausif, in broad daylight while she was returning home from college. After the incident, huge protests had erupted in the Haryana town, with the protestors demanding stern action against the accused. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath vowed to bring a strict law against ‘love jihad’ and warned that those people who are involved in ‘forced conversions’ would be sent on ‘Ram Naam Satya’ journey after these shocking incidents