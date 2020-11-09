‘I’m thinking about my mother’; Kamala Harris looks back on her Indian ancestral past in her victory speech. Watch

Washington: US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris recalled her mother and the struggle of women in the United States in a powerful speech after her victory in the US elections 2020. Kamala Harris began by saying, “I’m thinking about my mother, Shyamala Gopalan Harris, and the generations of Black women who came before me, who believed so deeply in an America where a moment like this is possible.”

She said that her mother is the woman most responsible for her win and asserted that when Shyamala Gopalan came to the United States from India at the age of 19, maybe she didn’t quite imagine this moment. “But she believed so deeply in an America where a moment like this is possible,” she added. The Democrat leader continued saying that she was thinking of her mother and about the generations of women Black, Asian, White, Latina, Native American women who throughout the nation’s history paved the way for this moment tonight. “Women who sacrificed so much for equality, liberty, and justice for all, including the Black women, who are often – too often – overlooked but so often prove they are the backbone of our democracy,” said Harris.