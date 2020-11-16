‘Unbiased’ Social Media Platforms; Backed by Conservatives

Parler, the social media network that describes itself as the “world’s premier free speech platform,” which is apparently another way to say a space for misinformation, is backed by the conservative Megadonor.

In a report on November 14, the Journal stated that Rebekah Mercer was the lead investor in the social media company at its onset and that her support was contingent on Parler allowing users to control what they see.

On November 14, Mercer wrote on Parler, “[Parler CEO] John [Matze] and I started Parler to provide a neutral platform for free speech, as our founders intended, and also to create a social media environment that would protect data privacy”. “The ever increasing tyranny and hubris of our tech overlords demands that someone lead the fight against data mining, and for the protection of free speech online. That someone is Parler, a beacon to all who value their liberty, free speech, and personal privacy.”