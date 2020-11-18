Bollywood producer donated 40 litres of breast milk during lockdown to save life

A woman has donated 40 litres of breast milk to save life. Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani, a woman Bollywood producer had donated her breast milk for this noble cause. She revealed this in an interview given to a magazine.

Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani, the producer of ‘Saand Ki Aankh’ had gave birth to a baby boy on February. As she had excess breast milk she decided to donate it to a hospital in Mumbai.

“After nursing my child, I realized that I still had a lot of milk leftover. I had read on the internet that breast milk does have a shelf life of three to four months if properly stored in a refrigerator. The internet suggested making face packs out of it. Some of my friends said they bathe their babies with it or even use it to scrub their feet. Since I thought this was a cruel waste of milk, and I did not want to give it to salons, I began researching breast milk donation”, she said.

“I contacted my gynaecologist at Women’s Hospital, Bandra, who suggested I donate the milk to Surya Hospital. Up until that point, I had about 20 packets of 150 ml each in my fridge, but the thought of getting out to donate during the lockdown was concerning, for I now had a baby at home. But the hospital was very forthcoming and ensured a zero-contact pick-up from my doorstep”, she added.