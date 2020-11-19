Thane: Man killed for complaining about unclean tissue papers

A slight argument over unclean tissue papers used at a dhaba in Thane’s Mulund had resulted in the death of a 29-year-old man on November 15. Three persons, including two waiters at the dhaba, have been accused.

Ramlal Gupta (44) and Dilip Bharti (21) and Firoz Mohammad Khan (28), who also worked at the eatery, were the three arrested. DCP Prashant Kadam said, (28), “It was a fight over a petty issue where the deceased complained about unclean tissue papers, leading to an argument between him and the waiter. The waiter then allegedly hit him on the head, leading to his death. After the man’s father filed a formal complaint, we registered a murder case and arrested the three persons.”

An officer said, “Pavne told the waiter that the tissues were unclean and should be kept in a tissue box. This led to an argument between the duo and the waiter allegedly hit him on the head with a tile lying nearby.”

As per the report by police, while Pavne did not bleed, he assisted internal injuries and collapsed on the spot. He was hurried to the hospital. However, when his condition did not improve over the next few days, he was moved to Sion hospital. On November night, he died due to internal injuries. The police did not declared the details about the waiter who attacked Panve and what was the role played by the other two accused in the incident.