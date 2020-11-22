Former Prime Minister’s mother passes away

The mother of former Prime Minister passed away in London. Begum Shamim Akhtar, the mother of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif passed away on Sunday at London. She was aged 94. Begum Shamim Akhtar had gone to London in February to see her ailing son Nawaz Sharif.

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed sorrow over the death. PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former president Asif Zardari expressed their grief over her death and sent his condolences to Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, and Shahbaz Sharif.