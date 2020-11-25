From January, you will need to add zero to make calls from landline to mobile…

New Delhi: The system of adding zero to 10 digit numbers for mobile calls from landlines across the country will come into effect from the New Year.

The Telecom Ministry has approved the recommendation of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The ministry has asked various telecom companies to make arrangements to implement the system from January 1.

This method is being implemented to make it easier for landlines and mobile phones to assign numbers to meet the growing demand. The recommendation was submitted by TRAI on May 29. With the implementation of the scheme, telecom companies will be able to generate 254.4 crore new ten digit numbers.