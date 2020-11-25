‘No bandh will be allowed tomorrow’: Chief Minister

Chief Minister has said that there will be no bandh on Thursday. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said this. Mamata Banerjee also informed that all government offices across the state will remain open on tomorrow.

“State government offices will remain open and all state government employees’ attendance will be mandatory, the absence will result in a pay cut unless there is a bereavement in the family, hospitalisation or he/she is on a Child Care/ Maternity Leave/Medical Leave,” the notification issued by the state government said.

10 Central trade unions in the country had called for a nationwide strike on Thursday. “The platform of Central Trade Union organisations namely INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, UTUC and independent sectoral federations and associations are organising nationwide strike on 26th November 2020”, a statement released by the unions said.