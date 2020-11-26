UAE: Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi received Indian Minister of External Affairs

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan yesterday received at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Indian Minister of External Affairs.

S. Jaishankar visited Bahrain, UAE, and Seychelles from November 24 to November 26 in what will be the Indian Foreign Minister’s visit to West Asia and the Western Indian Ocean since the pandemic. India and UAE have kept up close elevated level contacts during the Covid-19 pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has addressed the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheik Mohamed container Zayed Al Nahyan during the pandemic. Jaishankar himself has additionally addressed the UAE Foreign Minister a few times in the previous few months.

The meeting was managed by Dr Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority (EAA); Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei; Under-secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court and members of the delegation going along with the Indian Minister of External Affairs. The Crown Prince returned greetings to the Indian Prime Minister and his best wishes to the people of India.