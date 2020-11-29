Couple used their catering deposit to give thanksgiving meals to needy as wedding got cancelled….

A Chicago couple had to change their wedding plans due to the pandemic this year — but decided to put their nonrefundable catering deposit to good use by feeding people in need this Thanksgiving.

Emily Bugg, 33 and Billy Lewis, 34 didn’t get to have the big wedding they’d planned, and instead tied the knot at City Hall in Chicago on October 1. Some of their big wedding expenses were already paid, though, including $5,000 toward catering, so the couple used that deposit to provide 200 Thanksgiving dinners to people with mental illness.

‘In the grand scheme of things, canceling a big wedding isn’t the worst thing that could happen,’ Emily told. So she and Billy had the caterers make Thanksgiving meals with turkey, mashed potatoes, and vegetables for Threshold clients.

‘We’re happy to be married, and we’re so happy that we could help Thresholds’ clients feel the connection of a Thanksgiving meal as a result of the wedding cancellation,’ she said.