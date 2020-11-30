Australian scientists stated that the biggest fish are female. Know more!!!

Founding the whale shark, also known as the world’s largest fish, they grow up to maximum known size of about 60 feet total length.

The whale shark is a slow-moving, filter-feeding carpet shark and the largest known extant fish species. The largest confirmed individual had a length of 18.8 m. The whale shark holds many records for size in the animal kingdom, most notably being by far the largest living non-mammalian vertebrate. Although they’re extremely large, whale sharks feed on small things by filtering them through rows of hundreds of tiny, specialized teeth. Diet includes microscopic organisms like plankton, fish eggs, small crustaceans and small schooling fish.

They were found in warm tropical waters around the planet. This highly migratory species is found mostly in open oceans, far from shallow shorelines and bays and rivers. This gentle giant has caught many hearts around the world, and in Western Australia it has become their marine animal emblem! In 2016, the International Union for Conservation of Nature officially announced the whale shark Endangered. The IUCN Red List classifies animals worldwide into categories ranging from Least Concern to Extinct.