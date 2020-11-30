Martyr’s Day 2020: Residents of UAE urged to give one-minute silence to honor martyrs

The UAE will bear in mind and honor the sacrifices of all the martyrs at the moment because it marks Commemoration Day.

The nation has launched nationwide incentive to honor its fallen heroes, pay recognition to their sacrifices, deliver all of the helps and comfort to their households. In addition to expatriates participate in numerous actions that happen on the big day to precise gratitude for the martyrs’ sacrifices and save their legacy.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi said, “On Martyrs Day, I would like to join the nation in paying tribute to their heroism and saluting their devotion to protecting our country and our people.” “We commemorate today their children who responded to their call of duty, fought and died while defending our country, its dignity, sovereignty, independence.”