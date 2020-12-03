3 arrested with an enormous cache of wild animal body parts besides marine animal products

GUWAHATI: A huge quantity of organs and animal skin was recovered during a raid by the Forest Department from the premises of Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati. Wildlife Crime Control Bureau seized wild animal body parts besides marine animal products in a raid. Three persons arrested in relation to this case, namely Jitendra Saha, Rahul Choudhury, and Santosh Gupta. All of them were involved in selling valuable parts of animals.

They seized sea fans weighing 5kg, 14 pieces of suspected musk pods, two kg animal parts, 1.5kg porcupine spikes, 43 pieces of hathjora (lizard parts), and three pieces of unidentified animal body parts. A man identified as Rahul Choudhary was arrested and based on his confession, another raid was conducted at two places in a market area of Kamakhya Temple. This was confirmed by the Guwahati Wildlife DFO, Jayanta Deka. “Many people have their shops and businesses in that area. This work is not of Kamakhya locals but by outsiders,” Mohit Sarma, Head Priest of Kamkhya told.

