‘Farmers from other states won’t be allowed to sell crops in the state’: Chief Minister

The Chief Minister has made it clear that the farmers from other states will not be allowed to sell their crops in the state. Madhya Pradesh Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said this. Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the state government will will only buy the yield of crops of Madhya Pradesh.

“I have decided that only the produce of the crops harvested in the state will be bought. If someone from outside the state come, even try to sell from the neighbouring states, then his truck would be confiscated and he would be sent to jail”, said Shivraj Singh Chouhan while addressing a program at Nasrullaganj in Sehore.

“Congress has always opposed farmers. They’re distressed, they’re looking for some chaos. It was the same Congress that instigated farmers in Neemuch & Mandsaur and fanned violence. We will not let Congress do this at any cost in Madhya Pradesh”, he added.

The CM has launched the Kisan Kalyan Yojana for the benefit of farmers in the state. Under the scheme the state government will pay farmers a Samman Nidhi of Rs 4,000.