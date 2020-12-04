“Unhackable internet”: Researchers to enable inherently secure communication. Know more

US scientists are working for a more secure “virtually unhackable” internet based on quantum computing technology. Department of Energy (DOE) officials issued a report that lays out a blueprint strategy for the development of a national quantum internet, using laws of quantum mechanics to transmit information more securely than on existing networks.

The scientist’s aim is to create a parallel, more secure network based on quantum “entanglement,” or the transmission of sub-atomic particles. “One of the hallmarks of quantum transmissions is that they are exceedingly difficult to eavesdrop on as information passes between locations,” according to the Energy Department statement. A quantum internet will not be unhackable: it will likely be much harder for anyone to eavesdrop on the transmission of encrypted data using quantum key distribution (QKD), but that’s not to say it’s impossible.

