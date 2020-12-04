Tourists attracted to the Statue of Unity than the Statue of Liberty. Read more…

The Statue of Unity is the world’s tallest statue situated in Gujarat is reportedly witnessing more tourists than the Statue of Liberty in the US. The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s statue is installed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The statue is 182 meters tall (597 feet) and twice the size of the Statue of Liberty. In recent times, this statue is said to have attracted more tourists than the Statue Of Liberty. Vallabhbhai Patel’s statue is located on the banks of the Narmada River.

While the Statue of Liberty was installed in 1886. It is a symbol of America as a nation that champions freedom. Statue of Unity was completed in 2018 is one of the costliest developments in India in recent years. Given this, media reports indicate that the Statue of Unity is getting more tourist footfall than the Statue of Liberty. One of the key objectives of the Statue of Unity is also to improve tourism and revenue for the local government.

