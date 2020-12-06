Google’s Chrome 88 beta brings a wide range of new features, changes, and improvements

It has been about two weeks since Chrome 87 was released across all platforms, and right on schedule, Chrome 88 has graduated to the Beta Channel. This release doesn’t have many new changes by default, but there are plenty of features lurking under the surface.

Chrome 88 has a new flag called #video-tutorials, which adds a card for tutorial videos below the site shortcuts on the New Tab Page. A report said, “Google’s Legacy Browser Support extension, which allowed IT managers to set rules for opening other browsers automatically when certain pages are loaded, is no longer supported as of Chrome 88. Most of the extension’s functionality is now built into Chrome directly.”

Also, Google will update the placeholder videos before enabling the feature by default. The video tutorials also appear to be limited to Chrome for Android, as there are no references in the code to videos for desktop platforms. Those of you with Windows, Mac, and Linux systems will just have to figure out Chrome for yourselves.