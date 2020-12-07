Gulf country reopens mosques for prayer

A gulf country has opened mosques for prayers. The mosques in Bahrain has reopened for prayers. Sunni Endowments Administration in Bahrain has announced this. The mosques in the country were reopened for

Asr prayer from December 6.

“Based on the directives of the Ministry of Justice, Islamic Affairs and Endowments regarding the necessary arrangements to ensure compliance with the implementation of health measures approved by the national team to combat coronavirus, it has been decided to open mosques for afternoon prayers, starting Sunday, December 6”,said a statement issued by the Sunni Endowments Administration.

Earlier in October, the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (SCIA) announced the reopening of mosques for Dhuhr (noon) prayers. Fajr (dawn) prayers were allowed on August 28. At present, mosques in Bahrain will remain open for worshippers for the fajr and dhuhr prayers.