Virus LIVE Updates: Thane district reported 461 new virus cases, tally reached 2,33,785

The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtra’s Thane district has gone up to 2,33,785 with the addition of 461 new cases of the disease.

An official said, “The number of deaths due to COVID-19 has reached 5,765 as 14 more people succumbed to the viral infection.” He added, “The COVID-19 recovery rate in the district is 94.65 percent, the mortality rate is 2.47 percent, while the active cases comprise 2.89 percent of the total cases reported so far. An official from the district administration said, “The neighboring Palghar district has till date reported 43,337 COVID-19 cases and 1,164 deaths due to the disease.”

India reported more than 32,000 new cases in the last 24 hours taking the total tally to 97.3 lakh in the world’s second-worst infected nation, according to the Health Ministry’s update as of today. That includes more than 92 lakh recoveries and 1.41 lakh deaths.