Foreign delegates congratulate India. Foreign representatives said they were impressed with the work of the country’s Covid vaccine manufacturing companies. Foreign representatives made this clear after visiting two Indian companies developing vaccines in Hyderabad. A 60-member foreign delegation visited Indian companies like Bharat Biotech and Biological E today.

“India is a country capable of producing adequate quantities of vaccines to meet the needs of its citizens in all countries”. “With the dedication, you are focused on countering Covid and helping humanity. It fascinated me. We were helping the people of the world, not in the interest of the country or commercial,” said the Denmark Ambassador. Countries around the world have vaccinated various types of Covid, but it cannot be given to the people of the country.

India is the only country capable of producing vaccines on-demand,” said Australian Ambassador Barry O’Farrell. Meanwhile, Barry O tweeted that he had visited The Flag of India’s vaccine hubs, Bharat Biotech and Biological E, which produce one-third of the global lying vaccines.