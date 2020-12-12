Sharad Pawar birthday: PM Modi wishes Pawar “Good Health, Long Life” on his 80th birthday

Nationalist Congress Party chief (NCP) Sharad Pawar will celebrate his 80th birthday on 12th December 2020. He was born on born December 12, 1940, Baramati, India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his birthday wishes to Sharath Pawar through his Twitter account. “Best wishes to Sharad Pawar Ji on his birthday. May Almighty bless with good health and a long life,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

Pawar has a political career spanning over 50 years. In his political career, Sharad Pawar has held key positions both in state politics and at national level. He has served as Chief Minister of Maharashtra and also as Defense Minister of India. He also held the prestigious post of President of International Cricket Council, succeeding England’s David Morgan. At present, the NCP chief is a member of the Rajya Sabha.

Also read: ‘Mysterious’ monolith alert: Two monoliths appeared in Poland after the US, Romania, UK