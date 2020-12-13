Fake TRP scam case: Police arrested Republic TV CEO

Mumbai police in the early morning arrested Republic TV Network CEO Vikas Khanchandani in an alleged fake TRP case. the police found that Republic TV which boasts of having the highest ratings, was manipulating the ratings to get high advertising rates by bribing the households where the monitoring machines were set. It was found that these households were being paid to keep certain channels on in return for some money which ranged from Rs 400 to Rs 500 a month.

The arrest of Khanchandani came just a day ahead of his anticipatory bail hearing. The network also said that it will move the holiday bench to seek bail for its CEO Vikas Khanchandani. Further details are awaited. He is the 13th person to be arrested in this connection. The Mumbai police crime branch has filed a 1,400-page chargesheet in the TRP scam case and attached the statements of 140 witnesses.

