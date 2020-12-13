Xiaomi has launched a new smartwatch called the ‘Mi Watch Lite’

Chinese tech giant Xiaomi has launched the Mi Watch Lite for the global market. The watch offers 9 days of battery life on a single charge.

The design and specifications are in line with what rumors and leaks have brought forth. The Mi Watch Lite sports a square-shaped watch face with a rather simple design. Weighing in at just 35 grams, it is a lightweight gizmo which is also similar to what other smartwatches in this price category offer.

The Mi Watch Lite supports a heart-rate monitor, sleep tracking and sedentary monitoring. It comes with 11 different workout modes like outdoor and indoor running, cycling, swimming and other several free exercises. It also comes with a six-axis sensor for better motion detection.