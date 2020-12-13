Rare and severe fungal infections detected in Covid-19 sufferers

Ahmedabad: Doctors in Coimbatore have diagnosed a rare and serious fungal infection in five patients, including a retinal and ocular trauma surgeon named Parth Rana. Two were cured but lost their sight. Four of the victims were men between the ages of 34 and 47. A 67-year-old man was rushed to a hospital in Ahmedabad from Bhuj in critical condition last Friday. All four patients had uncontrolled diabetes. They had very little after immunization.

“All the four patients had a history of uncontrolled sugar and they were on strong drugs including steroids. Their immunity was very low. We believe that these two conditions led to the rapid spread,” said ocular trauma surgeon Dr Parth Rana. Covid patients are more likely to develop a fungal infection called mucormycosis within 15 to 30 days. But doctors said that the four patients developed fungal infections within two to three days. Mucormycosis is an uncommon fungal infection with mortality rate of 50%.

