UP government has mandated 10 years of service in the department for PG medical students

Uttar Pradesh has made 10 years of government service mandatory for PG medicos studying in the state. Anyone failing to do so will have to pay a fine of Rs 1 crore.

Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad said, “The UP Government mandates 10 years of service in the department for medical students undergoing Post-graduation course in the state. Anyone failing to do so has to pay a fine amount of Rs 1 crore.” He also said, “Anyone leaving the course in between will not be eligible to rejoin the course for the next three years.”

Dr. Sachin Vaish, president of the PMSA said, “Government is opening new medical colleges and these doctors can also become faculty in different colleges. And as per the order they can teach new students and even serve the patients while running MBBS courses.” Dr. Singh said, “A doctor who joins service has roughly 40 years to perform duty. If initial 5-years of service and three years of PG are taken out still over 30-years are there to serve at government institutions.” The order also clarified that internship after completing the PG courses will not be allowed. Instead, internships can be done at government hospitals where DNB courses are conducted.