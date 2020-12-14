Chicken Kiev may sound fancy but you don’t necessarily have to go to a restaurant to enjoy it

As you know, Kiev is a capital of Ukraine, and while the name of the dish may sound very much Ukrainian, it actually is not. Turns out that Chicken Kiev is originally from France. It was invented by French chef, Nicolas Francois Appert and was known as côtelettes de volaille.

In Kiev, Ukraine, the recipe did not appear on the menu of high-end restaurants until the First World War. The recipe was associated with bourgeois cuisine until the 1950s, during the Soviet era.

A wide variety of accompaniments in addition to the traditional potatoes and peas may be served, although the chicken Kiev is usually the focal point of the meal. Alternates on chicken Kiev can be made with fillings like goat cheese, Brie, or ricotta. Chicken Kiev is never accompanied by sauce because by cutting the chop in half, the herb butter will have melted and will serve as a seasoning for the meat. The chop can be garnished with a drizzle of lemon juice, a little greenery, green vegetables or mashed potatoes.

The chicken breasts are pounded to be flattened and are used to wrap the butter. This insert is placed in a poultry net and the whole is rolled up on itself. The final shape should suggest that the chicken breast was never stuffed. The whole is again frozen to keep it in shape. The ballotine can then be breaded in a mixture of flour, beaten egg then breadcrumbs and fried in hot oil. The rest of the cooking is done in the oven for about twenty minutes.