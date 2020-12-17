Rain Gordon, a native of Moscow, is in love. Not with human beings. With a briefcase. Twenty-four-year-old Gordon showed off a treat when her mind refused to leave this briefcase. “I got married to it”. No name was given. Gideon. The incident went viral on social media anyway.

Rain reveals that things have a soul and that he has been in love with such inanimate objects since she was eight years old. Rain had a love affair before. But when she met Briefcase, she fell in love with it. Rain said she met the briefcase in August 2015 at a hardware store. Rain says she is happier with a briefcase than a relationship with a man.

Rain has a condition called objectophilia, in which one falls in love with inanimate objects. This is the first time such an attraction to inanimate objects has been found in marriage.