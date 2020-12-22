Prime Minister to address AMU’s centenary celebration today. Read more!!!

As per the official announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to address the Centenary Celebrations at Aligarh Muslim University today at 11 AM. He will be joined by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and AMU Chancellor Syedna Mufaddal Saifudin at the event.

UP Minority Welfare Minister Mohsin Raza said, “It’s a matter of pride that PM Modi will be virtually addressing students, teachers & administration of Aligarh Muslim University on its 100th anniversary today. Also, its a matter of shame for those, who never looked at AMU for 50 yrs.”

Aligarh Muslim University is a premier central university in Aligarh, India, which was originally established by Sir Syed Ahmad Khan as the Muhammadan Anglo-Oriental College in 1875. Muhammadan Anglo-Oriental College became Aligarh Muslim University in 1920, following the Aligarh Muslim University Act. It has three off-campus centres in Malappuram, AMU Murshidabad centre, and Kishanganj Centre.