Gulf country to start Covid-19 vaccination from Sunday

A gulf country has announced that it will start the vaccination against the Covid-19 from Sunday. Oman government has announced this.

“As I personally believe in the safety of the vaccine, I will be the first to receive the vaccine in the Sultanate”, said Dr. Ahmed Al Saeedi, the Health Minister in Oman. Dr. Ahmed Al Saeedi will be first to receive the vaccine shot in the country.

Oman will receive 15,600 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine will arrive in Oman on Thursday December 24. The names of the centres where the vaccination will be done and the process for getting the shots will be shared soon on public domains, including social media channels.