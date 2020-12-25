BREAKING NEWS: Earthquake hits Philippines today

Philippines: Today, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said, “An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck the Mindoro region of the Philippines.”

The EMSC also said, “The quake occurred at a depth of 144 km (89 miles).” The police chief Major Carlo Caceres said, “There was a pause in the church service, but the people did not panic.”

He added, “This area is quake-prone and people are more or less used to them.” “There were no reports of damage or casualties in the area.” The policeman Allan Megano said, “The office furniture and equipment swayed, but nothing was broken.”