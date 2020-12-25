Samsung Galaxy A72 will be available in both 4G and 5G versions. Know more!!!

Recent reports have shown that Samsung is preparing up to launch a couple of 5G-ready A-series of smartphones such as Galaxy A32 5G, Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A72 5G. There are considerations that some of the markets may hold the 4G variants of these phones. Recently, a leak had shared live shots of the rear panels of the Galaxy A32.

The Galaxy A72 5G is supposed to be priced between €550-600, while the 4G variant is said to cost between €450-500 and have at least four color options – Black, Blue, White, and Violet. The smartphone can be seen running on Android 11 OS and it has 8 GB of RAM. In the single-core and multi-core tests of Geekbench, the handset has scored 526 and 1623 points, respectively.

Samsung may use a January launch window for the new handsets. If that is the case, then January 2021 will be quite busy for the company. According to rumors and leaks, the company will unveil its Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra.