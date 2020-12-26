BJP with a huge victory in Arunachal Pradesh local body elections

Itanagar: The BJP has won the local body elections in Arunachal Pradesh. The BJP seized control of the Pasighat Municipal Council (PMC). The BJP won six of the eight seats in the council from the Congress. Meanwhile, the BJP won five seats in the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) elections unopposed.

The Itanagar Municipal Corporation has 20 seats. In the remaining 15 seats, JD (U) candidates were elected with a slim majority. The BJP won three seats in the last election. The Congress won seven seats in the 2013 Pasighat Municipal Council elections. But this time there was a major setback in the election. The Congress won only two seats this time.

