Kerala Assembly elections to be held in two phases; Postal votes allotted for those over 80

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Assembly elections will be held in two phases. The notification will be issued in the second week of March. Elections will be held in late April or early May. The Chief Electoral Officer will report to the Election Commission after discussions with the government and political parties. Election Commission officials will arrive in the capital next week to hold talks with the government and various officials.

The number of polling stations will increase, officials said. In a rural polling station, the number of voters has increased from 1400 to 1000. It will also check whether there are enough employees for election duty. If there is a shortage of staff, the staff will be brought in from other districts. The plan is to change the traditional single-phase selection to two-phase to address staff shortages. Postal voting will be allowed for those over 80 years of age and those with disabilities. The decision will be made later in the case of Covid patients.

