Thousands attended DJ party in Thiruvananthapuram violating Covid protocol….

Thiruvananthapuram: In Pozhikkara, a DJ party was organized violating the Covid protocol. More than a thousand people attended the party.

The event was organized at Pozhiyoor Beach under the leadership of a youth group called ‘Freaks’. Permission had not been obtained to hold the event. Police said a case has been registered. Police said they would take further action against the organizers.

The event lasted for 13 hours, morning and night. Hours after the end of the party, complaints were received from various quarters and the police started an investigation. Police are also investigating whether drugs were distributed at the party.