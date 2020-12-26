Saudi Crown Prince receives COVID-19 vaccine; Video surfaces

Riyadh: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has received the Covid vaccine amid controversies. According to the official news agency, the crown prince received the first dose of vaccine for shortening the start of the Covid vaccination campaign in the country. But Health Minister Tawfig AlRabiah said the Crown Prince’s efforts to deliver the vaccine to the country’s citizens and expatriates were commendable. In Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, the death toll from Covid has dropped significantly.

Meanwhile, nine people were killed in different parts of the country yesterday. While 207 more have recovered, 178 new cases have been confirmed across the country. This brings the total number of Covid cases reported in the country to 3,61,903 and the number of cases to 3,52,815. The death toll rose to 6168.

Also read: “Russian historian & Napoleon enthusiast” gets 12 years imprisonment for murdering his young lover