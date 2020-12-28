Health Minister tested positive for Coronavirus

New Delhi: COVID has been confirmed to Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Kumar Choubey. He made the announcement through his Twitter account. He was diagnosed with the disease on examination following the onset of symptoms.

He was tested positive for Coronavirus on examination following the symptoms. His health condition is satisfactory now. He was currently under isolation as per the doctors ’recommendation. He advised those who come in contact in him next few days are advised to undergo isolation and checkup. He tweeted, “On getting the initial symptoms of the corona, I got the test done today and the report came back positive. My health is fine, following all the guidelines in home isolation on the advice of doctors. I request, whoever has come in contact in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get your inquiry done.”

Also read: Gujarat-based company set to change the destiny of golden sweet potato farmers