Gujarat-based company set to change the destiny of golden sweet potato farmers

GORAKHPUR: A Gujarat-based company has decided to change the destiny of about 300 farmers by buying 400 tons of golden sweet potatoes. They will collect sweet potatoes from farmers at 25% higher rate than the market price. They signed an MoU with the ‘Maharajganj Vegetable Producing Company’ and ‘Tuber Foods Private Limited’ of Ahmedabad. The company is decided to buy its products at Rs 25 per kg.

Ram Gulab, the director, Maharajganj Vegetable Producing Company, said, “The contract is for selling the product and not for the land… Contractual farming is a blessing for small farmers like us. The prevailing market rate of golden sweet potato is Rs 15-20 per kg. However, the company is purchasing from us at Rs 25 a kg, which is unbelievable. The company will bear the transportation cost too. I’m glad that small farmers like us won’t be exploited by mediators, who purchase our products at a very low cost.”

