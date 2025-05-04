Pregnancy is a delicate phase that involves several physical, hormonal and psychological changes. A new study has revealed that stress during pregnancy can affect babies even before birth. The research has revealed that paternal stress can change small RNA molecules in the blood of newborns, especially in girls.

High stress levels in pregnancy may contribute to several issues such as high blood pressure, which may increase the chance of preterm labor or low birth weight.

Stress can also contribute to issues like preeclampsia, eclampsia, and fetal growth restriction.

Studies also suggest that increased cortisol levels during pregnancy may increase cortisol levels in a fetus, increasing the risk of developmental issues.

Emotional stress during pregnancy may also affect cognitive development and may lead to attention difficulties and behavioural problems in a child.

Signs and symptoms of stress during pregnancy

Difficulty in sleeping

Frequent headaches

Increased heart rate

Fast or shallow breathing

Anxiety

Anger

Obsessive thoughts

Difficulty relaxing

Tips to manage stress during pregnancy

1. Practice relaxation techniques: Try deep breathing exercises, meditation, or yoga tailored for pregnancy.

2. Stay active: Gentle exercises are safe during pregnancy like walking. Staying physically active can help boost mood, reduce stress and also keep you fit during pregnancy. Always consult with your doctor to determine safe activities.

3. Prioritise self-care: Take time for yourself daily. Engage in activities like reading a book, taking a warm bath or any activity that you find enjoyable and relaxing.

4. Eat right: Proper nutrition helps promote healthy development of the baby and also supports mental well-being. Focus on consuming a well-balanced diet.

5. Limit caffeine and sugar: Excessive caffeine and sugar consumption can contribute to anxiety and may impact your sleep.

6. Seek professional help: If stress becomes overwhelming, consider consulting with a therapist or counsellor who specialises in pregnancy.