3 Army personnel killed as vehicle falls into gorge in J&K’s Ramban

Three soldiers lost their lives on Sunday when an Army truck they were travelling in plunged into a 500-metre-deep gorge at Battery Chashma in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district. The accident occurred around 11:30 am while the vehicle was part of a convoy en route from Jammu to Srinagar via National Highway 44. Local police, Army, CRPF, and Quick Reaction Teams promptly reached the spot to recover the bodies.

According to Ramban SSP Kulbir Singh, the vehicle’s driver lost control, causing it to fall into the steep gorge. All three personnel in the truck died on the spot. They have been identified as Sepoys Amit Kumar, Sujeet Kumar, and Man Bahadur. Officials said the impact of the fall was so severe that the truck was reduced to a mangled heap of metal.

Preliminary investigations point toward a mechanical failure as the likely cause of the accident. SSP Singh noted that a nut bolt suspected to be from the vehicle’s steering mechanism was found at the site, which may have led to the driver losing control. A detailed investigation is underway to confirm the exact cause of the crash.